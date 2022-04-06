ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchgoer arrested on child pornography charges

By Kiah Armstrong
 2 days ago

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Springville man was arrested on March 29 on child pornography charges after detectives received a tip.

Police say they received a tip on March 29 about a man they were told had child pornography on his cell phone. When detectives looked at the suspect’s phone, they found four images depicting boys ranging from approximately 8 to 16 years old, officials said.

The suspect Kevin G. Sykes, 54, has a position in a church where he works with young men and boys in the same age range as those depicted on his phone, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release .

Sykes was arrested and booked into Utah County Jail on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives want to encourage anyone who might have been victimized by Sykes to call them at 801-851-4010.

