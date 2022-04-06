ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as stronger dollar, yields dent appeal

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 6 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Wednesday as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials boosted the dollar and Treasury yields to multi-year highs, denting the safe-haven metal's appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,920.87 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,920.90. * The dollar scaled a near two-year peak as Fed officials pushed for a quick reduction in the central bank's bloated balance sheet, with one of them expressing openness to hefty rate increases of half a percentage point. * A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for other currency holders. * Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she expected a combination of rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year, with further tightening to follow as needed. * The Fed will release on Wednesday minutes of its March meeting that could provide details on its plans to reduce its bond holdings. * U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs on Wednesday as traders focused on the Fed's plan for unwinding its balance sheet, with longer-term yields moving more quickly and partly reversing some of the recent inversions in the U.S. curve. * The United States and its allies were set on Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "war crimes" demanding commensurate punishment. * Spot silver edged 0.1% lower to $24.28 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $964.90 and palladium was flat at $2,237.05. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM Feb 1800 Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes from its March 15 - 16, 2022 policy meeting (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on...
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. dollar hits highest in nearly two years on expected rate increases

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a nearly two-year high on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting reinforced expectations of multiple half percentage-point rate increases to control soaring inflation. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, climbed to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks rise with growth names, dollar up on talk of more Moscow sanctions

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Stocks on global indexes rose on Monday, with the Nasdaq and growth names leading gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar strengthened on talk of more sanctions against Moscow following international outrage over Ukraine civilian killings. Adding to investor caution, the 2-year/10-year Treasury...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Person
Lael Brainard
Reuters

Oil eases on pandemic worries, strong U.S. dollar

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices eased in volatile trade on Tuesday, pressured by a rising U.S. dollar and growing worries that new coronavirus cases could slow demand but losses were limited by supply concerns due to sanctions on Russia for alleged war crimes. Early in the session,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#U S Federal Reserve#Spot Gold#Dips#0114 Gmt#Fed#U S Treasury
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors digest Fed rate hike

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates for the first time in more than three years. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 1 basis point to 2.201%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3 basis points higher to 2.489%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
CNBC

U.S. dollar hits lowest in week as investors gauge Fed policy, euro firmer

The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday and hit its lowest in a week as investors digested the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook a day after the U.S. central bank's expected interest rate hike, while the euro rose as investors watched developments in Russia-Ukraine talks. The Fed's monetary policy turned hawkish...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russia Headed for Recession, Closed Economy Despite Rouble Rebound, U.S. Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Punishing sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Moscow for invading Ukraine are pushing Russia into recession and starting to turn it back into a closed economy, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady but set for worst week since late January

March 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Friday but were set for their worst week since late January as hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks reduced demand for the safe-haven metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,939.92 per ounce by 0106 GMT, after touching its lowest since Feb. 28 at $1,894.70 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,942.00. * The metal has fallen more than 2% so far in the week. * Russian troops appeared to stall in their advance on Ukrainian cities, while officials from the two countries met again for peace talks but said their positions remained far apart as the war entered its fourth week. * The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point in a widely expected move on Wednesday, its first hike in nearly three years as it sought to combat soaring prices. * U.S. Treasury yields held just below three-year highs on Thursday. * Higher yields and interest rate hikes dent the appeal of bullion by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold. * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.3% to 1,073.44 tonnes on Thursday - their highest since March 2021. * Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, rose 2.5% to $2,572.94 per ounce, but was on course for a second consecutive weekly fall, of about 8%. * The auto-catalyst metal hit a record high of $3,440.76 on March 7, driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia. * Spot silver was little changed at $25.34 per ounce, but set for its first weekly dip in seven. Platinum rose 0.2% to $1,023.36, but was set for a weekly dip of 5% - the worst since November 2021. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Wall Street Pulls Back on Stocks, Treasury Yields Dip

(Reuters) -Wall Street pushed stocks and Treasury yields down on Wednesday after both had powered higher earlier in the week as investors took in the strength of the economy and hawkish comments from U.S. policymakers. Two-year U.S. Treasury yields have risen sharply so far in March and were set for...
STOCKS
International Business Times

No Peace For Emerging Market Currencies As Mighty U.S. Dollar Reigns: Reuters Poll

Most emerging market currencies will continue to struggle against the mighty dollar over the coming year as the U.S. Federal Reserve finally delivers expected aggressive policy tightening, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists. Central banks in emerging market economies have been bracing for this for months by hiking...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold bounces as dollar weakens, investors watch Ukraine-Russia talks

(Adds comments, updates prices) * SPDR gold holdings highest since March 2021 * Gold up for second straight session * Fed may raise rates six more times this year * U.S. dollar weakens By Seher Dareen March 17 (Reuters) - Gold rose 1% on Thursday, supported by a retreat in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, with investors cautiously watching developments in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Spot gold was up 0.8% to $1,943.30 per ounce by 1:41 p.m. EDT (1741 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled up 1.8% to $1,943.20 per ounce. With a weaker dollar and the Ukraine situation still in the background, people have started piling into gold, said Miguel Perez-Santalla, head of trading sales and marketing at Heraeus Metals Management in New York. Signs of progress in talks to end the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls "a special military operation," had helped global stocks surge this week, but the Kremlin said there was no deal yet. The dollar and Treasury yields eased a day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, with some investors having priced in an even stronger rate hike. While rising U.S. interest rates normally tend to pressure gold since they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset, bullion investors seemed to take the Fed rate hike in stride, given that it was mostly aimed at tackling soaring inflation. "If you had to look at one single thing to encourage you that this bull run has got legs, you'd be looking at ETF (exchange-traded fund) flows, and that's really positive," independent analyst Ross Norman said. Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed ETF, SPDR Gold Trust, have risen to the highest level since March 2021 at 1,070.53 tonnes. Palladium rose 4.1% to $2,507.42 per ounce, though it is down almost $1,000 from its March highs. With producers not having any issues moving the metal, there doesn't seem to be much of a supply shortage like previously feared, said Edward Meir, analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets. Spot silver rose 1% to $25.31 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.4% to $1,021.95. (Reporting by Seher Dareen and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
312K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy