CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As American society slowly warms to the idea of marijuana legalization, manufacturing firms are trying to figure out a delicate balance. Medical marijuana in West Virginia has been legalized, but in other states recreational pot has also been cleared and it appears going forward there is less and less opposition to the idea. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 220-204 in favor of legislation to decriminalize marijuana on a national level; West Virginia Reps. David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Carol Miller opposed the measure.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO