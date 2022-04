WESTFIELD — Volunteers along the Westfield River and its streams will celebrate Earth Day on April 23 by cleaning up the banks of the Westfield River. This year’s Westfield River Watershed Association cleanup will be in honor of Agawam environmental activist Jack Coughlin. Coughlin, well-known for his daily walks to pick up litter, was collecting “nip” bottles at the roadside in Feeding Hills when he was struck by a car and left paralyzed in January 2021.

