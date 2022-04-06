ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, KS

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Ottawa, Republic, Riley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially...

alerts.weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, 056, 058, AND 059 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 009, 010, 011, 012, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, 056, 058, AND 059. * WIND...South winds sustained between 20 and 25 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 14 and 22 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...All of northeast, east-central, and north- central Kansas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Wind Advisory issued for Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Moore; Sherman WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 35 mph with higher gusts. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Texas County. In Texas, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may lead to reduced visibility.
High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd and Roanoke Counties. In North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Watauga and Ashe Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weaker trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-16 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING Wind speeds have diminished and the wind advisory is being allowed to expire.
Wind Advisory issued for Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Shoshone, Lava Beds WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, and Carey. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Wind Advisory issued for Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Copiah, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Attala; Carroll; Choctaw; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Webster; Winston; Yazoo WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...In advance of thunderstorms today, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Yavapai County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Higher elevations Yavapai County, especially in the Bradshaw Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 22:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of highways 140 and 97, including the cities of Klamath Falls, Keno, Bonanza and Merill. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington and Clay Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Val Verde and Edwards Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 01:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING Northwest winds will continue to weaken through the morning. A few gusts over 35 mph may still be possible along the ridges and near gaps in mountains.
Wind Advisory issued for Lafayette, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lafayette; Miller WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mostly clear to clear skies, light winds and temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
