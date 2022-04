A new report reveals that half of the thousands of rent relief applications submitted by San Francisco and Mission residents haven’t even been reviewed yet. The lag is particularly concerning as state eviction protections expire next week – April 1 – meaning tenants with remaining Covid-19 rent debt can be evicted for non-payment. In response, the city’s local rent relief program will reopen on April 1, the Budget and Finance Committee of the Board of Supervisors announced Wednesday. But it is unclear how quickly it will be able to come to the rescue.

