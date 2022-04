11 games remaining means 11 games for Sheldon Keefe and the Maple Leafs to tinker with their defence pairings before the playoffs begin. Once Jake Muzzin returned to Toronto’s lineup, it became inevitable that a player deserving of a lineup spot would be scratched. First, it was Ilya Lyubushkin on Tuesday vs. Florida, and then it was Timothy Liljegren on Thursday against Dallas.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO