Following Monday's practice Canes captain Jordan Staal talked about not allowing tonight's contest to become a freewheeling, chance for chance type game - the style that the Sabres have been playing as of late. With Buffalo being essentially out of the playoff picture, they've played a much more open type of game, unafraid to play loosely and it's worked for them, taking points in eight out of their last nine contests.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO