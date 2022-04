I cannot remember a time in my running career that I have not wanted to be faster than I am. I have always wondered what it must feel like to cross the finish line well before the rest of the pack, to be an elite runner. As it is though, I’m usually at mile two of a 5k when the winner is crossing the line. Unfortunately, I do not give up easily so my quest to be faster continues even with father time trying to hold me back. The truth though is I know exactly what I need to do to be faster, but doing the hard work required to do it is not always easy for me. I would like to share with you some of the wisdom I have learned about improving your running speed, and if you see me at a race, please ask me if I have followed my own advice!

