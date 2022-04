Amid speculation that Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle desired to make a switch to a front office role, Carlisle adamantly denied the rumors on Thursday afternoon. “I came here to coach. …I want to put this to rest once and for all. …Let me be absolutely clear. I’m here to coach this team and coach this team for the long-haul. I’m not afraid of any aspect of a rebuild one bit. Not one single bit,” Carlisle said (Twitter links via Pacers VP of basketball communications Michael Preston).

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO