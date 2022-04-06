Danville Police search for shoplifting suspects after calling off pursuit

DANVILLE, Ind.- A call for shoplifting leads to a police pursuit crossing county lines. Danville Police ended up calling off that pursuit because it got too dangerous.

Two suspects were caught on camera trying to steal thousands of dollars in electronics from the Walmart in Danville.

“There was a huge list. They didn’t get away with a bunch of stuff because law enforcement was arriving on scene,” said Nate Lien, a detective with Danville Police.

Police said the man seen in surveillance pictures pushed an employee out of the way and then he got into a car with a woman who was loading up the stolen merchandise. The two took off when police showed up.

“Our officers and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit. They tried to get the vehicle to stop and it wouldn’t,” said Detective Lien.

The pursuit went down US Highway 36 towards Avon. Police said the driver was going way too fast and going into oncoming traffic. It was around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon and that’s part of the reason police decided to back off.

“We have to outweigh the safety of the public and what we are doing to catch this individual. Thankfully, we made the good decision to terminate the pursuit,” said Detective Lien.

Danville Police Detective Nate Lien told FOX59, they’ve already identified the woman, ran the license plate and now they’re working to figure out the name of the man. Now these two suspects are facing charges crossing county lines.

“This vehicle was involved in a lot of different crimes over a span of about 20 minutes throughout Hendricks County and into Marion County. It created a lot of drama within the area in a short amount of time,” said Detective Lien.

Police are certain they made the right call by ending that pursuit and thankful no one, including any innocent bystanders were hurt. Now the focus shifts to finding these suspects so they don’t strike again.

“We are absolutely confident we are going to catch these individuals,” said Detective Lien.

Police ended up finding the vehicle crashed in a ditch. Investigators told FOX59 they also found counterfeit money inside the vehicle.





If you recognize either of the suspects in the surveillance pictures, you’re asked to Danville Police (317) 745-3001.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.