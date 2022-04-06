ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issaquah, WA

Police recover body from Issaquah Creek

By FOX 13 News Staff
q13fox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISSAQUAH, Wash. - Issaquah Police recovered a body from a creek in Confluence Park. Authorities say a body was spotted in Issaquah Creek, which...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Body of missing Morgantown woman pulled from Deckers Creek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have recovered the body of a missing Morgantown woman from Deckers Creek. Police said the body of Candace McLaughlin was found at about 4:45 p.m. Monday behind 45 Deckers Creek Blvd. There were no apparent signs of trauma. McLaughlin was last seen Saturday at 3...
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Minnesota

Body Discovered In Shingle Creek, Brooklyn Park Police Say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a body was found in Shingle Creek Sunday afternoon. Officers made the discovery at about 2:45 p.m., but they didn’t specify the neighboring area. Police say Hennepin County’s water patrol assisted at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity and official cause of death of the deceased person at a later time. Police are still investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Human remains found near Carbonado

CARBONADO, Wash. — A man called 911 Sunday afternoon after finding human remains while hiking with a friend in a remote area near Carbonado. Pierce County deputies and a search and rescue coordinator came to the area, and the two hikers led them to the location. Detectives returned to...
CARBONADO, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found by Lake Stevens Police

Lake Stevens police are investigating after finding a dead body Tuesday morning, the department announced this afternoon. Around 11:45 a.m., officers were called to make a welfare check near Meridian Place Northeast and 91st Avenue Northeast. When they arrived, they found the body of a deceased adult male. Detectives are...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Issaquah, WA
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Issaquah, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
RENTON, WA
SCDNReports

Body Discovered in Creek

Officers investigated a body discovered in a creek and searched for a man who threatened to jump off a bridge. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A Big Lots employee contacted officers at 3 pm to say a recent hire appeared to be high on the job.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
KREM2

Police: Missing Moses Lake woman likely killed by ex-boyfriend

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to give an update on the investigation into a woman who went missing nearly a week ago. During the press conference, police said they have evidence to suggest the woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy