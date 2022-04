John Calipari has experienced the highs of coaching an elite college basketball program. Right now though, Coach Cal is going through a bit of a rough patch. Kentucky finished the 2021-22 season with a respectable 26-8 record, but losing to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s nearly erases all of that hard work. And to make matters worse, the program is losing former four-star recruit Bryce Hopkins to the transfer portal.

