UNT softball team aiming to extend run at UTSA

The North Texas softball team will travel to UTSA for a three-game series this week, when the Mean Green will look to keep pace in a tight race for the Conference USA West Division title.

UNT (21-7) is 10-2 in league play and is just percentage points behind UAB. The Blazers (20-13) are 8-1.

The Mean Green swept UTEP last week after scoring 22 runs in a three-game series.

Sophomore outfielder Molly Rainey led the Mean Green to the sweep by hitting .750 with two home runs and five RBIs. The performance led to Rainey earning Player of the Week honors from C-USA on Monday.

Rainey is hitting .289 on the year.

“I have started to settle in here and feel more confident,” Rainey said following the final game of UNT’s series with UTEP. “I made some adjustments last week and have gotten into a groove.”

Rainey posted at least one hit in each game of the series and homered in each of the last two.

That performance is one she will look to build on when UNT takes on UTSA on Friday night. The teams will then play a single game on Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

UNT has won all three of its C-USA series and swept Southern Miss in addition to UTEP.

The Mean Green know adding another sweep at UTSA will be tough. The Roadrunners (10-20) are 4-5 in conference play and have won at least one game in each of their C-USA series.

“UTSA is tough at home and swings the bat well,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “It will definitely be a challenge. It’s always rowdy when we go down there. The last time we were there the crowd was ruckus, talked and made it tough.”

Tennis UNT to face UTA on Wednesday

UNT will travel to UTA on Wednesday when the Mean Green will look to bounce back from a loss to Houston in their final home match of the season.

UNT fell 4-3 to the Cougars in a match that came down to No. 3 singles, where Houston’s Azul Pedemonti beat Liisa Vehvilainen 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-5).

UNT is 9-9 on the season and has three matches remaining before the beginning of the C-USA tournament on the campus of Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro later this month.

Track and field UNT to host meet on Saturday

UNT will host the North Texas Classic on Saturday, when the Mean Green will look to build on an outing at the Baylor Invitational that included four top-three finishes.

Victor Neiva won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:21.55 to lead the Mean Green.

Vitus Hansgaard finished second in the javelin with a toss of 189-6. Chris Samaniego was third in the hammer throw (175-11), while Jack Beaumont was third in the 1,500-meter run with 3:56.11.

Soccer UNT falls to SMU in spring match

UNT fell to SMU 1-0 in a spring match over the weekend.

The Mean Green have spring games remaining against Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.