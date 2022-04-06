ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Illegal moose take proves costly for Craig man

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Prince of Wales Island man has pleaded guilty in Petersburg District Court for the illegal take of a moose. A dispatch from the Department of Public Safety says 50-year-old Kane...

