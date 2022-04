JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Seems like the price of everything is going up these days. And it’s why the need for food assistance continues to grow. Now with inflation seeing food prices jumped more than 8 percent, the biggest leap in more than 40 years, and concerns about high gas prices making the situation worse, more people are seeking help just keeping food on the table.

