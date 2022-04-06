Bringing Down the House – GE Smith & Sliding Capos

It’s 9 a.m. in Melbourne, and Alanna Oliver’s energy is palpably high. The day may be young, especially by rock’n’roll standards, but she’s already gone for an early-morning run and cleaned her room by the time our video call connects. She excitedly picks up her laptop and turns the camera toward the mini home-recording setup near her bed: two synths, a microphone in a stand, and a tambourine, alongside some shoes in a neat row on the floor. “I fuckin’ love my bedroom,” she gushes. The 29-year-old is off work from the barbershop she manages on this Friday in March, and she isn’t letting the summer day go to waste. Later she’s planning to take a swim and then haul her P.A. to a house party. “It’s gonna be a bit of a rager,” she assures me.

