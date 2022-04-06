'I want him to be caught.' Family of slain 61-year-old woman demands justice

The family of a 61-year-old murder victim is demanding justice and calling on the public for help to solve her death.

Juana Soriano Perdomo was shot and killed Monday night during a dispute between two groups.

Perdomo’s family gathered for a vigil Tuesday evening to honor her life.

"I would like for him to be dead, but there has to be justice, right?” the victim’s son, Victor Perdomo said.

Perdomo tells News 12 that his mother was a loving, hardworking woman and was on her way home from work when she was slain.

“I want him to be caught,” Victor Perdomo said.

Police posted flyers in the area and are asking for the public to come forward with any information that may help solve the beloved mother’s homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.