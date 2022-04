Chris Driedger with a fourth strong game, but too many penalties take away offensive opportunity. Seattle headed into St. Louis to play a team with the third-best power play in the league. While the visitors played well at even strength, they also took five penalties (including one double minor) that created an advantage for the Blues resulting in the first goal of the game, a lot of time for the Kraken's set of penalty killers; and reduced time for generating offense overall for Seattle. Chris Driedger played well, turning away 32 of 35 shots against but denying close to 1.5 goals more than the Blues should have scored.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO