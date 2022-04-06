ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior Optimization celebrates 20 years by volunteering at West Texas Food Bank

By Jacy Lewis
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago
Superior Optimization employees celebrated the company???s 20th anniversary volunteering Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the West Texas Food Bank.

Superior Optimization celebrated its 20th anniversary with employees volunteering at the West Texas Food Bank on March 24, serving 393 households at the pantry.

The company made a donation which will help provide 10,000 meals. Founded in 2002, Superior Optimization has 20 years of experience providing automation, automation engineering, electrical and instrumentation/controls and technology solutions to multiple industries throughout Texas and the Gulf Coast region.

The company began as an integrator of automation, optimization and communications service and equipment for the production efforts of small oil and gas companies. Due to the superior quality of their people, service and solutions, they quickly grew to serve upstream, midstream, downstream and industrial companies of all sizes. The management and ownership of Superior Optimization strongly believe in supporting and helping people in need in the communities in which the company operates and beyond, according to a press release. With this commitment in mind, the "Superior Community Fund" was established. The employees of Superior Optimization determine which charities receive donations.  Superior co-founder Don Bennett donated the anchor gift for the WTFB's 2012 capital campaign.

CEO of WTFB Libby Campbell said that with the initial gift from the Bennett family the WTFB was able to cement the efforts to build the new food bank.

In a statement, Bennett said, "Unemployment in the Permian Basin is low, but the cost of living and inflation are very high making it difficult for even hard-working women and men to provide nutritious meals for their families. For almost 40 years, the WTFB has bridged the gap to provide food and support for those in need. My family and our company, Superior Optimization are humbled by the need and the blessings that we are able to provide."

