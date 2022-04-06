Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-04-06 21:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN...alerts.weather.gov
