Pennsylvania court blocks governor’s carbon emissions plan

The Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. FILE - This photo shows the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania court is blocking the centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change, the latest challenge to the effort to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil-fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.

Commonwealth Court, in a one-line unsigned order, said Tuesday it won’t allow the official publication of the regulation “pending further order.”

The regulation would require fossil fuel-fired power plants to pay a price for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit starting July 1 in a major power-producing state.

The regulation was to be published on Saturday.

But the court sided with lawmakers who contend it’s an illegal use of regulatory authority.

