Pennsylvania court blocks governor’s carbon emissions plan

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
The Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania court is blocking the centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change, the latest challenge to the effort to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil-fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.

Commonwealth Court, in a one-line unsigned order, said Tuesday it won’t allow the official publication of the regulation “pending further order.”

The regulation would require fossil fuel-fired power plants to pay a price for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit starting July 1 in a major power-producing state.

The regulation was to be published on Saturday.

But the court sided with lawmakers who contend it’s an illegal use of regulatory authority.

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
Will Another Stimulus Payment Be Coming In 2022?

Hand out holding stack of cashPhotos by Pictures Of Money (Creative Commons) Did you know that consumer prices are up 7.5 percent since January 2022? (source) Yes, that's less than two months at the time of publishing. I know what you're thinking: is more stimulus money coming from the government this year?
Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
Manchin lauds Biden admin 'course correction' on pipelines after demanding energy regulator do his 'damn job'

Sen. Joe Manchin Friday lauded the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for reversing a February policy statement on gas pipelines, after slamming it and demanding its chairman do his "damn job" earlier this month. "Today’s unanimous vote during FERC’s open meeting was a course correction from their previous partisanship and...
Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
Pa. State Police reaches $865k settlement in lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Wednesday that it has reached a settlement of $865,000 over alleged civil rights violations. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in Marquez filed the civil lawsuit in 2019 on behalf of 10 plaintiffs who alleged civil rights violations surrounding their immigration status and subsequent detention, […]
