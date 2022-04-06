Lang to be Neenah's next mayor

After nearly 18 years, Milwaukee will soon elect a new mayor. Former Mayor Tom Barrett left our city with a tremendous resurgence downtown and in nearby neighborhoods. During his tenure, the Menomonee Valley, the former Pabst Brewery and many dilapidated buildings turned into shiny hotels, condominiums and office buildings. The Fiserv Forum, Riverwalk and new downtown skyscrapers helped attract the Democratic National Convention to Milwaukee, though significantly downsized due to the pandemic, and now, very possibly, the Republican National Convention.
