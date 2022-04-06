Emergency crews respond to traffic fatality in SE Austin

LA VERNE (CBSLA) — Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a report of a drowning at a youth center in La Verne. The incident happened at about 6 p.m. at the Leroy Haynes Education Center, a residential treatment facility specializing in helping special needs children. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, one person was taken to the hospital after he reportedly jumped in the pool. Deputies believe he did not know how to swim but the facility pulled him out of the water and called authorities. He was taken to the hospital where he was being evaluated. He is reportedly conscious and alert. An earlier report from County Fire indicated that the patient was 18-years-old and that there were two patients. LASD later clarified that there was only one patient. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

LA VERNE, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO