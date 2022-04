Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (back) is not on the injury report for Friday versus the Utah Jazz. The Suns held out Booker, Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, and Deandre Ayton on Wednesday in the second leg of a back-to-back, but they are all set to return for Friday's contest. Cam Payne and Cameron Johnson will return to the bench while Booker and Paul reclaim their spots in the starting lineup.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO