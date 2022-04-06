ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

Sea turtle nesting season begins on local beaches

By Adam Cardona
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WWyE_0f0aGlP000

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Sea turtle nesting season begins in April and runs through August and experts are stressing the importance of taking care of them.

Gov. Abbott to discuss end of Title 42 during return to South Texas

Dr. Amy Bonka, the chief conservation officer at Sea Turtle Inc. , said the Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles are the most critically endangered of all sea turtles.

“The Kemp’s Ridley nests in the daytime. So, if you’re here enjoying the beaches, having a good beach day, there’s a potential that you can see a nesting female come ashore to nest with us,” said Bonka.

She said the organization and partners work together to prepare for the season and also transport sea turtle eggs to a safe location to avoid the loss of any hatchlings.

“We train a lot of volunteers; we have a huge turnout from the community that is interested in helping and learning more and going out and patrolling and so be able to patrol with us there’s state training and there’s also Sea Turtle Inc. specific training that we undergo,” said Bonka.

She explained that touching sea turtles without proper permits is illegal and stressed the importance of reporting any sightings of nesting sea turtles or their nests to Sea Turtle Inc.

“The best thing you want to do is first stay back about 15 to 20 feet. You want to give her plenty of space so that she can continue to undergo the behavior that she’s here to do. It’s really critical that she’s able to come onshore and lay those eggs because they’re critically endangered,” she said.

Man wanted for Cameron County child sex crimes arrested in California

Bonka said keeping the beaches clean is also important for nesting sea turtles.

“If there are holes, if there’s a lot of trash that can injure our nesting females they can fall into those holes, hatchlings can also get stuck in holes, and then the trash can also be really detrimental. We want to make sure we keep things clean so that we can enjoy the beaches and they can nest as well,” she said.

Although the work takes a lot of planning and is a process, it’s a rewarding experience for Bonka, her team, and the community.

“Releases are some of the best parts of nesting season when we get to see all of that work kind of crawl down and head back out into the water. If we have nests that hatch out during a time frame that is close to sunrise, then we can have public releases and we really hope that we have some nests that hatch out within that window this year,” she said.

She encouraged people to call their 24/7 emergency number (956) 243-4361, to report any sightings of nests or nesting sea turtles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after being accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter with a mop handle. On Monday, police responded to the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the teen, who reported that her father had beaten her with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
South Padre Island, TX
Lifestyle
South Padre Island, TX
Government
City
South Padre Island, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Mysuncoast.com

NOAA offers reward up to $20,000 for info on dead sea turtle

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WWSB) - Federal investigators are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the death of an entangled green sea turtle near Daytona Beach. It was found in a homemade net along U.S. Route 1, next...
PORT ORANGE, FL
WCBD Count on 2

Newly finished Crab Bank closed for nesting season

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SC DNR) is closing Crab Bank on Tuesday for nesting birds to make their homes over the spring and summer months. SC DNR is out on boats putting up signage on the island to tell boaters that they may not land there until after […]
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

1st peregrine falcon eggs of season laid at We Energies nest box

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The first and second peregrine falcon eggs of the nesting season have been laid at one of the We Energies nest boxes at the Oak Creek Power Plant. A news release says proud parents Michael and Essity have been nesting together for three years. They will take turns incubating their egg(s) over the coming weeks. If all goes well, we should see the first chicks in a little over a month.
OAK CREEK, WI
marthastewart.com

Avoid Buying These Three Invasive Plant Species While Shopping at the Garden Center This Spring

Don't let their good looks fool you: Invasive plants from the nursery can be a menace. The quick growers displace native varieties, which are necessary habitats for local insects and birds, says Chuck Bargeron, director of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia. Avoid these major offenders found at garden centers in some states—and for a comprehensive list, visit Invasive.org, a helpful invasive species identifier run by Bargeron's department.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Nesting#Endangered Sea Turtles#Nests#Sea Turtle Inc
Family Handyman

When Should You Put Out Hummingbird Feeders in the Spring?

It’s hummingbird time! Migrating hummingbirds are making the trek north and will soon come back to your yard. Some hummingbirds in the Southwest and Mexico begin their “spring” flight as early as January. Be on the lookout for your first hummingbird of the season. To attract them, you need to know when to put out hummingbird feeders. Remember that those little gems also love nectar-filled blooms, especially red and tube-shaped flowers.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Volunteer at Texas wildlife refuge spots 20 baby alligators

Alligators are much less threatening when they're still babies. A worker at a Texas wildlife refuge snapped a photo of 20 baby alligators sitting in the tall grass near a river's edge. Despite their young age, officials still recommended that people keep their distance, as the mother was likely somewhere close by.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Invasive ants hit Texas hard - now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes.  Like fire ants, whom they have displaced in parts of Texas, tawny crazy ants are native to Argentina and Brazil and came to the United States via ships. 
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
BGR.com

Snake-like jumping worms are invading the US

Worms are interesting creatures. Some worms can even regrow their brains if needed. But, an invasive jumping worm has started appearing in more than a dozen states throughout the Midwest. The worms are originally from eastern Asia, and they’ve spread across 15 states so far, according to reports from the Smithsonian Magazine.
ANIMALS
Bangor Daily News

When crabs climb trees, you know you’re not in Maine any more

The heat and brightness of the sun vanished as our kayak glided into a mangrove forest. A tangle of long, arcing roots bordered the narrow channel, reaching into the saltwater. Above, a canopy of brown branches and light green leaves formed a roof to the tunnel. “Do you see the...
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

Watch this busy squirrel get an extreme close-up on camera

With the snow cover gone or rapidly melting away, wild animals in Maine are eagerly browsing the woods and fields in search of some long-hidden food. Barak Gurney continues to provide the critters in his neck of the woods with some supplemental food. In this case, it’s apples on his bird feeder.
MAINE STATE
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD identifies McDonald’s parking lot shooter

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have identified the man they arrested after shots were fired at a McDonald’s. Oscar Vladermir Padilla-Becerra, 44 was arrested on Wednesday on charges of deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say reports were made about shots fired at a McDonald’s on the 2000 block of South Business […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KICK AM 1530

Straw Stealing Penguins Begin to Nest of Illinois Aquarium

One Illinois aquarium is preparing its penguins for nesting season, and some of them are very impatient for materials. The nesting season for penguins has begun at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. The aquarium released a video showing their lovable, adorable penguins getting their nest ready in the hopes for new babies to be born soon. There is one in particular penguin that takes a big pretty amount of straw and really just doesn't care that he did.
CHICAGO, IL
First Coast News

Rehabbed loggerhead sea turtles released at Little Talbot Island State Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group of loggerhead sea turtles that were rescued off the coast of New England will now be able to once again call the Atlantic Ocean home. Team members from the Georgia Aquarium were at Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon to release the turtles. Eight animals were rescued after being cold stunned in late January, and six of them were returned to the ocean Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy