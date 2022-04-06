ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclist dead after hit and run in southeast Austin; police searching for car

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 73-year-old man died last Thursday after being hit by a car while biking in southeast Austin. Police are now searching for the car involved.

The Austin Police Department identified the cyclist as Keith Culver.

The crash originally took place March 30 just before 9 a.m. in the 6300 block of East Stassney Lane. Officers responded after a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian cyclist. The car left the scene, APD said.

Culver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but died the following day on March 31, police said.

APD described the car in the crash as a small, four-door, dark-colored vehicle. Anyone with details about the crash or car can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.

