Roxana, IL

Thies 'really, really good' in Roxana win over EA-WR

By Greg Shashack
 2 days ago
Roxana shortstop Nik Ward takes the throw too late to keep EA-WR's Hayden Copeland from stealing second base on Tuesday at Roxana Park. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

ROXANA – The Roxana Shells’ lineup produced 10 runs on a dozen hits against the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Tuesday afternoon.

But the best news from the Shells’ 10-3 victory over the Oilers in the baseball rivalry’s first as a Cahokia Conference date was found on the mound.

“Our pitchers today, I’ll tell you what, Elias Thies was really, really good,” Roxana coach Jerry Wheaton said. “The weather’s warming up and he’s getting better and better.”

The sophomore left-hander picked up his first win of the season and the second of his career while striking out 13 and walking one in a six-inning start. Thies allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits before Aidan Briggs fanned two Oilers in a perfect seventh to close.

“Right now, he’s clear-cut our No. 1 guy on the mound,” Wheaton said of Thies, who has 33 strikeouts and 13 walks in 19 2/3 innings. “He threw a lot of strikes today. He’s only a sophomore and he’s starting to understand what pitching is about at the varsity level.”

Thies’ 103 pitches included 71 strikes and he also came up big at the plate with two hits, including a double, with a RBI to raise his team-leading batting average to .531.

Nik Ward, Connor House and Nolan Tolbert all joined Thies with two hits, while Ward drove in a pair of runs out of the leadoff slot. Roxana led 3-0 after three innings before the Oilers broke through in the fourth.

Caleb Handler’s double and Seth Slayden’s single led off the inning before Dillon Gerner’s sacrifice fly scored Handler and a Shells error plated Slayden to get EA-WR within 3-2. But the Shells responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning on Ward’s single ahead of back-to-back doubles from Thies and House.

Handler, a freshman catcher leading the Oilers with a .500 batting average, picked up his second hit to drive in a run in the fifth, but the Oilers could not sustain a threat against Thies.

“We’ve got a young group and we have to put together seven innings of solid baseball before we’re going to really put up a fight against other teams,” EA-WR coach Nick Dorsey said. “Roxana played well, but they let us hang in a little, too.”

Junior right-hander Tyler Robinson (1-2) started and took the loss for the Oilers. He went five innings, giving eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits, three walks and two strikeouts. “Tyler Robinson threw well,” Dorsey said.

EA-WR was still in it before the Shells drew away with five runs in the sixth inning. Roxana had four hits in an inning sustained by two Oilers errors, with Shells center fielder Jon Webb drilling a RBI double in his first at-bat of the game after the DH filled his slot in the order.

Three Shells errors prevented Thies from going the distance, but the damage was limited.

“They don’t get down on themselves,” Wheaton said of his team. “They pick each other up. We had a few misplays and it was on to the next pitch. That’s what we keep preaching, on to the next pitch. We flush it and move on.”

