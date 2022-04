The guys have a special one in store for listeners this week as The Marty Smith Podcast hit the road and recorded live from Savannah River Brewing Company as they previewed the 2022 Masters Tournament. For the first time, hosts Marty Smith and Wes Blankenship recorded the show in front of a live audience at the brewery. They had fun with this one as they talked a little college basketball, were joined by ESPN’s Matt Barrie, and discussed The Masters at length.

