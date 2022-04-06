ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extension of student loan pause expected

By Emily Luxen
 2 days ago
President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce a freeze on federal student loan payments will now continue until the end of August.

Payments have been frozen since March of 2020 and were set to resume on May 1. A formal announcement is expected on Wednesday.

It's a development that will impact millions of Americans with student debt, including recent Middle Tennessee State University graduate, Alex Irwin. Due to the freeze, he hasn't had to pay his student loans since he graduated in 2020. He said it has helped him financially.

"I feel like I am able to do a little more because I don’t have to worry about an extra $500 to $1,000 a month, or even more," said Irwin. "I do feel very lucky, and I am very appreciative."

The action applies to more than 43 million Americans who owe a combined $1.6 trillion in student debt held by the federal government, and Tennesseans owe about $30 billion in student debt.

Borrowers will not be asked to make payments until after Aug. 31, and interest rates are expected to remain at 0% during that period. The move will mark the sixth extension since the pause took effect in March 2020.

While recent graduates may be thankful for the extension, some financial experts still recommend borrowers try and make a payment each month.

"If you need to take advantage of the non-payment, that’s available," said Mary Jo Lambert-Terry, a Managing Partner at Yrefy. "If you have a little extra capital each month it would be great to pay down the principal balance and cut years, and months off of your student loan payments when they do go back into repayment."

Lambert-Terry also recommended visiting studentaid.gov to find out how much you owe, and make sure your personal information is updated.

Marissa Newby

Will Student Loan Repayments Be Delayed Again?

Early in the Covid-19 pandemic, former President Trump paused student loan repayment in an effort to provide economic relief when the American employment landscape was facing unprecedented challenges. The pause has since been upheld by President Biden. In December, the administration announced a repayment delay that would end May 1, 2022. Will this deadline be extended?
FOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan repayment pause until Aug. 31, saying US 'still recovering' from COVID-19

President Biden announced the extension of a freeze on student debt payments, citing the continued economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The White House said Wednesday the Biden administration would be pausing requirements for student debt payments through Aug. 31 of this year. Biden said in a statement the U.S. is "still recovering" from the years-long coronavirus pandemic, necessitating further leniency on loan payments.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
marketplace.org

Student loan forbearance is set to end … or is it?

Once Americans have to start repaying their federal student loans, it’ll be a struggle for many of them to make payments, a report out this week from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York predicts. Payments were paused more than two years ago at the start of the pandemic...
EDUCATION
Fortune

Some Democrats renew calls for student debt cancellation as federal loan payment pause is extended

In the wake of President Joe Biden once again extending the federal student loan payment pause, some Democrats are renewing their calls for student debt cancellation. Biden announced Wednesday that the moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual, set to expire May 1, is being pushed back to at least September to aid borrowers still struggling financially in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and record-high inflation. But the announcement doesn't go far enough for some critics.
POTUS
