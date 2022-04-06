ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Red Flag Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...South southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 6. * Timing...Noon through 9 PM CDT.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Charles Mix; Gregory RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONGER WINDS AND LOW AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 050 AND 063 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 050 and 063. * WIND...Southwest to south-southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 South winds will remain elevated at 10 to 20 mph this evening, but relative humidity is expected to climb above 15% over the next hour. The red flag warning will be allowed to expire at 8 PM CST.
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greeley; Sherman; Wallace RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013... 027...041...081...253 AND 254 Southerly winds up to 10 mph will continue this evening with gradually increasing relative humidities. As a result, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Stanley, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Stanley; Sully RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde and Hand. * WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...From 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HAND COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barton; Lincoln; Russell WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, and Barton Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Butler, Elk, Greenwood, Kingman, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Butler; Elk; Greenwood; Kingman; Sedgwick RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 069...070...082...083 AND 094 The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Weston County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Weston County Plains RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 317, 320, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 Breezy winds have decreased, and relative humidity will continue to increase this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Marion; Sedgwick; Sumner RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 052...053...068...069...070...082...083...091...092...093 094 AND 098 The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Any lingering hot spots or smoldering areas from yesterday`s prescribed burns will need to be closely monitored today.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON .An approaching upper-level system coming from the northwest will strengthen north-northwest flow in the afternoon hours Monday. 20 ft winds will be 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon hours. Relative humidity will drop into the low teens across Hudspeth county. Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to increased fire danger with the potential for erratic fire behavior. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 056 * WIND...Northwest winds 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...is located in Hudspeth county * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; Minnehaha RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA TO FAR NORTHWEST IOWA The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 001 and 012. South Dakota fire weather zones 039, 055, 062 and 067. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KINGSBURY COUNTY, SD
Salina Post

NWS issues red flag warnings across the state for Sunday

Red flag warnings for grassland fire danger have been issued across the state of Kansas for Sunday. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly, during the warning period, according to the National Weather Service. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Sunday .The combination of warm temperatures, low relative humidity values and strong southerly winds will result in critical fire weather conditions across the local area Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 017, 018, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks and Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS

