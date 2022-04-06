ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Packed In: Family loses home in fire, finding rent double the price of their mortgage

By Elenee Dao
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzSPg_0f0aE6Z000

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A fire ripped through a home in Spokane Valley, leaving a family of four without a roof over their heads.

Angela and Demontate Lopp were in the process of remodeling their double-wide mobile home in Spokane Valley. As Angela went to the store to buy supplies to fix the front steps, she received a call from her husband that their home was on fire.

Her son saved her husband; Demontate was sleeping in another room when the fire broke out on March 27th. The Spokane Valley Fire Department says the fire is still under investigation and they don’t know what caused it yet.

“I’m homeless. How do I support my kids?” Angela told 4 News Now this was the first thought that went through her head as she saw her home of 12 years burn.

All their hard work was gone in just minutes. From housed to homeless, Angela is still counting her blessings and trying to be positive.

“Grateful that I didn’t have to lose a house and family,” she said.

For the last week, the Lopp family has been trying to move forward, realizing that they now have to start from scratch. Angela said they had some totes in their back storage – which contained photos – but lost mostly everything in the fire.

“By the time we were able to take our first shower, we realized, we don’t even have a pick. So, just realizing and having reality hit us that it’s really starting over,” Angela continued. “It’s not like leaving home and getting your first place, at least you have a few bags to take with you. We don’t have anything.”

Angela said they have insurance, so they’ve been working through that. However, the money for temporary housing is not going to be as much as she thought. They’re currently staying at her mom’s house.

“Grateful for my mom that we at least have a place to stay. If I didn’t have my mom, it’d be hard,” she said.

The Lopps found an apartment, wanting to stay in the same area so their two kids can stay in the same school. However, rent was much more than they expected.

“Rent is crazy. The rent we’re looking at just for our two-bedroom apartment, just temporarily, is double what our mortgage is,” Angela said.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in Spokane costs $950. For a two-bedroom, it’s $1,306, according to Apartment List. Rent spiked nearly 16 percent in the last year.

Finding another home is not an option the Lopps want to pursue, either.

“The market is so bad. It would put us so far in debt,” Angela said.

Angela and Demontate were only six years away from paying off their mortgage. Now, they’re starting over, hoping to eventually build on their lot again someday.

“I’d like to keep the property and just find something else to put on it. It’s just finding that process and that process could take a while. I don’t want to use what little we’re going to get back [from insurance] for the structure because I want to apply that to get something else,” Angela said.

In the meantime, they’re leaning on family, friends and the community to get by and figure out where to live next. She said she’s seen a lot of support from those around her, including her church community, during these hard times.

“We’re kind of in the mode of trying not to get frustrated with life because we keep getting doors slammed in our face more than they’re open, but a good friend reminded me… that God always shows up for us even in the last moment, so, just waiting for that moment,” Angela said.

Angela’s family created a GoFundMe to help the family offset some costs of losing their home here.

*If you are considering a contribution to a GoFundMe account, please proceed at your own risk. KXLY.COM cannot assure that money deposited to an account will benefit the persons you desire to benefit.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 6

Related
WSVN-TV

Red Cross helps North Miami family after losing home in fire

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The Red Cross is helping a family affected by an apartment fire in North Miami. Fire crews rushed to the scene to find water pouring from the balcony of an apartment on fire, Thursday. Three people, including a child, are now without a place to...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
People

Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Spokane Valley, WA
City
Home, WA
KREM2

Police: Missing Moses Lake woman likely killed by ex-boyfriend

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to give an update on the investigation into a woman who went missing nearly a week ago. During the press conference, police said they have evidence to suggest the woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Prices#Mortgage#Mobile Home
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
Fox5 KVVU

Tenant hit with $6,400 rent increase gets help from FOX5 viewer

3 suspects shot by Bureau of Land Management ranger, 1 killed. Days after parents, teachers met to discuss ongoing violence at school. Previously named Wet 'N' Wild the, Cowabunga is hiring 1k positions for summer. CROWN Act passes in US House, banning race-based hair discrimination in the workplace. Updated: 11...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
iheart.com

Woman, 88, Hit With 70 Percent Rent Increase

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An 88-year-old Grand Rapids woman was, at one point, facing a 70 percent increase in her monthly rent for her apartment on 10th Street. Union Suites LLC co-owner Tom Ralston says the rent is in line with Michigan Housing Development Authority standards. Still, Ralston says he...
MICHIGAN STATE
KXLY

Where did the trees at the Spokane Arena go?

SPOKANE, Wash. — With spring-like weather, including the Spokane Arena, that means it’s time for landscaping upgrades. For many, the landscaping upgrade will be a disappointment. The next time you drive down Boone Avenue, things are going to feel much different. That’s because the 25 Ash trees that...
SPOKANE, WA
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy