Nonprofit organization gives children battling cancer retreat

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) A 10-year-old and her family heard the words they never wanted to hear: Your cancer is back. "She doesn't understand why her why she has to go through it again. She has a lot of 10 year old feelings of upsetness and anger," said the mother of that 10-year-old, Andrea Dunker. Her daughter Olivia likes to hang out with lots of friends and family, but all she can do right now is be at the hospital with her mom, which has been an adjustment for the whole family. She has a tumor on her face and she's now having to go through a surgery to get rid of it.

DECATUR, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO