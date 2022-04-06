ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia Supreme Court visits WVU College of Law

By Joe Lint
 2 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Supreme Court visited the West Virginia University College of Law in Morgantown on Tuesday.

Today’s event is part of the outreach program that the Supreme Court offers and gives law students an opportunity to see real cases being presented in front of the Supreme Court of Appeals live.

“Students here will get a very good show today from the lawyers,” said John Hutchison, Chief Justice of West Virginia Court of Appeals, “This is real life, these are real cases, these are real parties that are involved and these students need to see that, understand how important it is.”

The W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals at WVU College of Law. (WBOY Images.)

Students also were able to have lunch with the Justices and were able to ask questions to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of Appeals is West Virginia’s highest court and the last resort in the state of W.V.

To find out more information about the WVU College of Law, click here. For more information about the Supreme Court of Appeals, click here.

