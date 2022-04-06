ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Larry Heikkila Wins Race For Norman Mayor

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWxpu_0f0aDI2G00

Larry Heikkila has unofficially won the race for Norman mayor.

The runoff election between incumbent Breea Clark and Heikkila took place after no candidate reached a majority in the primary election.

Heikkila defeated Clark by a margin of more than 1,600 votes.

Heikkila has previously served as Norman's Safety Manager.

Heikkila was the first to announce a challenge to the current mayor.

He says her vision is progressive and contradictory to traditional Oklahoma values.

He also strongly opposes what he calls Mayor Clark's decision to "defund the police."

In response, the mayor says the police were never defunded, adding she is committed to funding the new community services and outreach bureau.

She says she cares about the police department, but also cares about other programs as well.

And while the approaches are different, both candidates strongly oppose the proposed turnpike expansion and say public safety funding will be a top priority.

Heikkila will be sworn in on July 5, pending any challenges to the election results.

