HPU women’s golfers wrap up regular season

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE — The High Point University women’s golf team finished the regular season in the 54-hole Ironwood Invitational that ended Tuesday at Ironwood Country Club.

The Panthers put together team rounds of 307-305-312 for a 60-over-par total of 924 and finished last among 13 teams.

Danielle Suh was the top individual finish, tying for 36th at 8-over 224 after rounds of 75-75-74. Olivia John shot 75-76-79 and tied for 56th at 14-over 230. Ana-Elena Kusters tied for 68th at 20-over 236 with rounds of 80-77-79.

Sarah Kahn tied for 71st, shooting 77-77-83 for 21-over 237.Vynie Chen was 75th, carding 83-83-80 for 30-over 246. Ashley Chalmers, competing as an individual, shot 82-81-80 for 74th at 27-over 243.

The Panthers next see action in the Big South Conference tournament that runs Wednesday-Saturday next week at the Patriot Club in Ninety-Six, South Carolina

