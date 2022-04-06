ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a university student, 19, made $100k in six months making jewellery from her bedroom during lockdown - and she taught herself using YouTube

By Matilda Rudd
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A university student living through the world's longest set of Covid lockdowns in Melbourne crafted a jewellery brand from her bedroom using tricks she picked up on YouTube, and has since raked in $100,000 in six months.

Nina Alston was just 19 when the global pandemic hit Australian shores and she was forced to complete her university degree from home, using jewellery making as a hobby to keep her 'brain busy' during the long, quiet months inside.

She started selling these jewels under the name The Messy Archive, first on Depop and then her own website in 2021, garnering plenty of business from women across Australia looking for one-off gold plated and gold filled pieces.

In the past six months alone Nina, who is now 21, has made $100,000 selling necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings, with influencers like Tammy Hembrow and Isabelle Mathers sporting her wears to events and photoshoots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULKAF_0f0aBjkB00
Nina Alston (pictured) was just 19 when the global pandemic hit Australian shores and she was forced to complete her university degree from home, using jewellery making as a hobby to keep her 'brain busy' during the long, quiet months inside
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkxlI_0f0aBjkB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w52vF_0f0aBjkB00

'I started The Messy Archive during the first Covid lockdown and it was something to keep me creative and my brain busy,' she told FEMAIL.

'I had bought some material to create my own necklaces and as I had to buy the chains per metre I had so much leftover. I ended up making a few extra pieces and selling them on Depop.

'I sold a few and with that money I bought more materials to make even more products. I started the business with no money, and didn't even have packaging or thank you cards.'

All the profit Nina was earning from Depop went straight back into purchasing chains and pendants as she noticed a market for her designs.

'All the skills I know regarding jewellery making I learnt from YouTube. I would just experiment with materials and I didn't even know what tools to use,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vJum_0f0aBjkB00
All the money Nina (pictured) was earning from Depop went straight back into purchasing chains and pendants as she noticed a market for her designs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQKtl_0f0aBjkB00
Tammy Hembrow (pictured) is a big fan of The Messy Archive products

'I used to make necklaces using string I would find around the house and started cutting up old necklaces to reuse the beads because I couldn't afford to buy more.

'It was definitely a case of trial and error for everything I created in the first few months.'

With no job and just a university course to focus on, Nina's spare time became entirely devoted to The Messy Archive and growing the brand.

She eventually bought her own thank you cards, started an Instagram page - which she kept quiet from family and friends 'in case it failed' - and was at one point even ranked 120th in the world on Depop as a seller.

'At the start of 2021 I decided to create an Etsy shop to further expand my customer base and target international customers,' she said.

'I then was able to create limited product drops and advertise this through my Instagram account. At the start of July 2021 I had saved enough money to purchase a range of materials and products and to create my own website which I still use to this day.'

While the jewellery market is saturated with high end brands in Australia Nina believes it's the kindness her team shows its customers that sets them apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oU298_0f0aBjkB00
With no job and just a uni course to focus on, Nina's spare time became entirely devoted to The Messy Archive and growing her brand

'I try and make sure we have new products out every week to ensure everyone can find something they love and everyone has the best experience buying from TMA,' she said.

'I honestly cannot go to sleep at night if I know someone is upset with their TMA product. It hurts my heart and I need to do everything I can to fix it.'

Nina's inventory is now hugely expanded and she wakes up each day in preparation for business meetings and to go to the studio and dream up new designs.

'Most of the items I still make by hand with the help of my friends or brother but due to the growth of the brand I've been working closely with some amazing people overseas to help bring my visions to life,' she said.

'We also love sharing our prototypes on our Instagram and TikTok to see if our customers like the colours and designs and use this information to adjust these products accordingly.'

