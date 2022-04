NXT has been going through some big changes over the last few months, but you never know when you might see a top NXT star get called up to Raw or SmackDown. Fightful Select reports that there have been internal discussions about calling Imperium up to the WWE main roster, and they could be called up as soon as this weekend. The Friday Night SmackDown brand is said to be the heavily discussed destination for them.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO