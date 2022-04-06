ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

South Texas rappers plead guilty to drug trafficking charges

By Nathaniel Puente
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5vRc_0f0aBSgi00

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three members of a South Texas rap group have pleaded guilty to participating in a drug trafficking scheme.

Man wanted for Cameron County child sex crimes arrested in California

On Tuesday, Javon Hicks, aka Drank Nitti Kasino, 40, pleaded guilty to distributing drugs and possessing a firearm during the drug operation. Dwayne Thompson, aka Muddy Kasino, 39, and Zackari Williams, aka Zone Kasino, 29, pleaded guilty to the same charges on March 9 and March 30, respectively.

According to an indictment, Hicks and Thompson rented out a house in Corpus Christi in an effort to distribute hundreds of crack cocaine and methamphetamine between April 2021 and September 2021.

Thompson is additionally charged with possessing a firearm as a felon. Both are charged with possessing a firearm in coordination with drug trafficking.

All three men have recorded rap music as part of a label known as “Kasino World.” Drank Nitti Kasino and Muddy Kasino have each released one full-length album and Zone Kasino has released a few singles.

The home the men admitted to using for the drug dealing was also used to record their music and film music videos.

Hicks and Thompson were required to forfeit cars, guns, jewelry, and cash valued at more than $123 thousand as part of the plea agreement. They are scheduled for sentencing on June 1 and June 30, respectively. Williams is scheduled for sentencing on June 22.

Hicks and Thompson face up to 20 years in prison for the offenses. Williams faces up to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Cartel leader indicted in San Antonio on drug trafficking charges

The 39-year-old leader of the Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel was indicted on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in drug trafficking in Mexico and the United States, according to a news release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. According to the indictment that was filed against...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Cameron County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Cameron County, TX
The Independent

Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in Texas human trafficking case

Two US Army soldiers stationed at Fort Hood base in Texas have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in an illegal human smuggling operation.Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, were among a group of soldiers who picked up undocumented immigrants and drove them elsewhere in the state while wearing their uniforms, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.Gore acted as a recruiter, paying soldiers $2,000 per trip, and Williams went along on one trip, US Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said.The pair pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to transport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Thompson
News On 6

OCSO: Woman Arrested In $3 Million Drug Bust

The Oklahoma County Sherrif's Office says a woman is behind bars after busting her with $3 million worth of illegal drugs. Jamera Hennings was driving home to Ohio from Arizona when a deputy along I-35 near 122nd Street noticed her swerving and pulled her over. Hennings had fentanyl, meth and...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Catch Mexican Cartel Mules with 846 Pounds of Neatly Bundled Reefer Headed for a Dealer Near You

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 846 pounds of marijuana and two arrests. On March 10, 2022, in the evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects with bundles of narcotics cross the river near La Rosita, Texas. As agents responded to the area, the individuals immediately dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. Agents seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 290 pounds with an estimated street value of over $232,000. About the same time,…
TEXAS STATE
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Drug Trafficking#Guns#Sentencing#Rapper#Rio Grande Valley
ValleyCentral

CBP: $450K worth of drugs seized within hours

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents seized over $450,000 worth of narcotics in two separate smuggling attempts. On March 23, agents in Rio Grande City received information of possible smuggling activity near La Rosita, according to a release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Upon arrival, officers saw several individuals carrying bundles towards an […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mom charged after leaving 4 kids home alone while she went to Mexico

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she left her four children home alone for more than 24 hours while she travelled to Mexico. Cassandra Esparza, 24, has been charged with four counts of child abandonment/endangerment.  According to an arrest warrant, on February 13, the Odessa Police Department received notification, […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
ValleyCentral

CBP: Two men wanted for child fondling arrested

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men wanted for child fondling were arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Eliseo Gonzalez, 69, and Matias Cantu Garza, 76, were taken into custody in separate incidents. Both men had outstanding warrants for child fondling and indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, a post by U.S. Customs and Border […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy