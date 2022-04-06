ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Video: Toxic Attraction Wins The NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Tonight

By PWMania.com Staff
 2 days ago

Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are your new WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Tonight's post-Stand & Deliver edition of NXT 2.0 saw Dolin and Jayne capture the titles by defeating Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. The finish saw Wendy Choo try to interfere on behalf of Kai and Gonzalez, but NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose took her out and during the chaos, Dolin and Jayne double teamed a distracted Gonzalez and took out her hurt knee, then hit her with the Toxic Shock move.
WWE

