Video: Toxic Attraction Wins The NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Tonight

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Randy Orton commented on his legacy in the wrestling business:. “I want my legacy to be that I made sure that the guys like Edge, and Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles and, God, I miss Daniel Bryan. I wish he was still here. But these guys that are coming up like Priest, Theory, the Street Prophets, Riddle, these guys that have all the potential in the world. In some cases, like the first guys, I listed, Roman [Reigns] as well, these guys that can work, and they know the art of this business, I want my legacy to be that I was able to, with these gentlemen, take this business to the next generation and make sure that that new wave of talent knows how to do it the right way, staying true to the art of what it is, and making sure that number one priority is taking care of your opponent’s health that you’re in the ring with. That needs to be number one in every case. I think if that’s my legacy, I’m happy with that.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO