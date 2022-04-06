ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: This Nets-Rockets silly scramble is the weirdest sequence you’ll see this season

By Paolo Mariano
 2 days ago
Looking for beautiful basketball with such purity that would make you love the game even more? This ain’t it. Even the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets would agree. The two teams faced off at Barclays Center on Tuesday night and in the dying moments of the second quarter, it looked...

Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias

Everyone in San Antonio knows Tim Duncan. As the Spurs’ No. 21, The Big Fundamental is widely considered the greatest power forward of all time. With his incredible talent and humble personality, Duncan helped shaped the San Antonio Spurs’ winning culture, earning five championships in 19 seasons of exceptional basketball. Most recently, the 6-foot-11 big man was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. In this piece, however, we are going to dive into the story of the two-time NBA MVP’s significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kevin Durant Pumped His Fist When He Was Informed That He Hasn't Lost To The Knicks Since 2013: "I Got Something To Talk About On Twitter Now."

Kevin Durant choosing to go to the Brooklyn Nets when there was a widespread belief among the Knicks' fanbase that he would join them in free agency remains a thorn in the side of Knicks fans to this day. They can take some comfort in the fact that KD and the Nets haven't accomplished their goal of winning a championship yet, and a lot of those fans take great efforts to try and troll KD on social media as well.
Phil Mickelson’s shocking Masters decision, revealed

The 2022 Masters are just a day away, with excitement building, mainly around the arrival of star golfer Tiger Woods, who plans to participate. Woods’ presence is huge for the sport, as he is easily one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. However, the absence of another one of golf’s stars, Phil Mickelson, is notable as well. Mickelson ruffled feathers with his comments about the rival Saudi-backed Super Golf League, prompting the six-time major champion to step away from the sport indefinitely after a lengthy apology. Many speculated about Mickelson’s status for the 2022 Masters, though it was announced in late-March that he would not be participating. On Wednesday, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced a shocking decision made by Mickelson on his Masters status, as reported by ESPN.
Tyler Herro goes scorching hot to match Dwyane Wade’s Heat record

Here’s a suggestion: Just give the Sixth Man of the Year trophy to Tyler Herro already. The high-scoring guard had another stellar performance off the bench on Tuesday night, leading the Miami Heat to a 144-115 drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets. Herro scored a career-high 35 points in 34 minutes. He shot an efficient 11-of-18 from the floor, including 6-of-10 three-pointers, and added six rebounds and three assists.
One strong candidate to replace Frank Vogel as LeBron James, Lakers coach

The writing appears to be on the wall for Frank Vogel as the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. That leaves one rather polarizing coaching vacancy to be filled in the offseason. One name in particular that’s been mentioned for the LA job is Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. According to reports from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer and NBA insider Marc Stein, the former Lakers assistant is seen as a strong candidate for the role, at least when it comes to interest from the purple and gold side.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s admission on Jordan Poole amid Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson injuries

SAN FRANCISCO — A Swiss Army Knife is a tool designed to make life easier. That’s what Jordan Poole has done for the Golden State Warriors this season. Thursday night in the Warriors’ home finale, Poole failed to score 20 or more points for the first time in 17 games. He finished the 128-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers with 19 points and a career-high 11 assists.
