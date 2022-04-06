DMAN Music Therapy Studio helps those with severe disabilities heal

Delsy Sandoval is merging her life-long enthusiasm for the arts, passion for storytelling, and love for her community to new heights. The Guatemalan-American visual artist and licensed therapist launched the Ocu-Pasión Podcast – a heartfelt, globally engaged interview-style series that bridges culture and creativity by showcasing Latin...
In her teens, Tiffany Robertson dreamed her soulful singing voice would carry her to stardom — she won dozens of talent competitions and twice made it to the semi-final auditions of American Idol, says her mother, Virginia Krieger. But Robertson's life was cut short when the talented vocalist from...
Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful.
A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.”
“She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
Jennifer Perkins is a self-proclaimed crafter whose creative career started as a jewelry designer and evolved into hosting programs for HGTV and even having her work featured in campaigns for Michael’s. Now she has a new book out called "Upcycle It! Crafts for Kids" and Jennifer is joining us with a little DIY fun that's also friendly for the planet!
Unresolved grief is just one aspect of how COVID-19 has created widespread mental health suffering – a second pandemic, as it were. Particularly affected are children: More than 140,000 of them have lost a parent or a caregiver. Correspondent Susan Spencer looks at some of the psychological scars from COVID, and what steps are being taken to address them.
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A recent study showed for those with traumatic brain injuries, using hyperbaric oxygen therapy resulted in increased blood flow and more activity in the brain in areas that had been damaged from the injury. At the Health Oxygen Spa in Burley, they offer hyperbaric oxygen...
WESTON, Fla. – There are many science-backed health benefits of owning a dog: Lower stress levels, higher activity levels, and reduced risk of heart disease. For all our canine companions do for us, there’s a time when they need our help to stay mobile. Ace, a black lab,...
Champ looks a little different than other dogs but he still takes life one paw at a time. The 4-month-old Chihuahua Mix was born without his front paws but that doesn’t stop his “little chicken wings” from running, jumping and leaping like other dogs, said his owner, Pamela Andersen, 54, of Mesa.
When you live with alcohol use disorder, positive outcomes often involve the entire family. It’s natural for families to want to band together. They’re the people who may be the most likely to stick up for you, and who may have seen you through the best and worst of times.
Comments / 0