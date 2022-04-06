ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Statewide conference looks to enrich young educators, hopeful teachers

By Caitrin Assaf
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vQUU_0f0aAMkD00

CONWAY, Ark. – A conference Tuesday held at the University of Central Arkansas brought together the educators of tomorrow, teaching them the skills they need to succeed and instilling a passion to make a difference.

The goal of the Educators Rising conference was to bring together those who already have a love of teaching and set them up for success by day one. The hope is by fostering these students on a path to the classroom, the days of statewide teacher shortages will soon be over.

Educators Rising has chapters starting in middle school and stretching up to professional teachers. Through conferences, competitions, and training, future teachers and those already in the classroom build engagement, passion, and diversity to better serve their communities.

Teach Arkansas initiative addresses teacher shortage

Those thinking about teaching are also encouraged to stick with it, with pathways and career counsels set up to help guarantee students graduate with the degree they want, preferably in education.

For Watson Chapel Junior Keiren Minter, the conference is not only a way to learn new skills, but to also explore career opportunities and collegiate programs that will help him fulfill a lifelong dream.

“I’ve always wanted to become an educator since the third grade,” said Minter. “It all starts with the teacher.”

Minter’s not the only one who wants to see success; with a multi-year shortage in teachers across the state, Arkansas educators would like to see a few extra passionate teachers in schools, as well.

“The goal for today is to make sure that we help fill the teacher pipeline,” explained Raven Harris, the Educators Rising coordinator for Arkansas. “We want to help to build those bridges over those gaps.”

Between the 2018/2019 school year and the 2019/2020 school year, Arkansas gained only a net total of 5 certified teachers across the state. For local school districts, that turned into a loss – LRSD lost 40 certified teachers and PCSSD lost 17. With a lingering shortage years later, educators young and old hope efforts like this will help fill the gap.

For Minter, the pandemic only strengthened his desire to become an educator after seeing the dedication of his teachers during a difficult few years.

Uptick but no exodus: Despite stress, many teachers stay put

“It made me want to become an educator even more,” he said. “When a teacher tells you something, it can stick with you for the rest of your life.”

In addition to organizations like Educators Rising, the Arkansas Department of Education has launched a new website geared toward helping potential educators find their best path to the workplace.

More information can be found at the Teach Arkansas website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
KELOLAND TV

Brookings teacher wins Educator Award and 25K Prize

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A science teacher from Brooking’s got the surprise of a lifetime when she found out she was also a winner. “Ready? 1..2..3.. oop that sign is backwards (laugh)” said Greg Gallagher, senior program director for Milken Family Foundation. Today was no ordinary...
BROOKINGS, SD
1808Delaware

Olentangy Students Shine at Educators Rising Conference

Each year, hundreds of students and teachers gather for the Educators Rising Conference, a place where students interested in a career in education can meet their like-minded peers, participate in professional development sessions, compete in events that showcase knowledge, and gain skills needed to succeed in the teaching profession. This...
BEXLEY, OH
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Education#Watson Chapel
KTUL

Education bills to have big impact on teachers and schooling

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It was a big day for education-related bills at the Capitol on Wednesday. Many passed that would have a big impact on teachers and schooling. "Can this body stop pitting men and women who want to serve our kids against each other?" said Sen. Adam Pugh, R - District 41.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WNDU

South Bend Schools hit hard with statewide teacher shortage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For years, teachers across the country have asked for better conditions, and higher salaries, with very little done about it. Now, with the addition of a pandemic, the profession has not been as desirable as it once was, and many are no longer interested in going into or staying in the field of education.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOLF

Statewide push to hire early childhood educators

There's a big push throughout Pennsylvania to help with the childcare shortage. For those interested in working in early childhood education, child care centers in our area are hiring. At places like Tiny Toes Learning Center in Mt. Pocono and Building Blocks Learning Center in Wilkes-Barre, they are getting the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTOK-TV

Choctaw Tribal Schools looking for teachers

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools is hosting a Teacher Recruitment Day Mar. 30. People interested in applying are invited to the event being held at Choctaw Central High School Library, 150 Recreation Road, from 3:30 pm. to 4:30 p.m. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox?...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WIBW

Kansas teachers nominated for annual statewide leadership award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas educator out of 109 nominees will walk away with Kansas Teacher of the Year in September. The Kansas State Department of Education says in 2023 the Kansas Teacher of the Year program will recognize 109 nominated educators from throughout the state who lead in the improvement of their schools, student performance and the teaching profession. The nominees will vie for the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year title.
KANSAS STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls Teacher of the Year Is Pettigrew Educator

Just like in class, raise your hand if you agree that teachers are the most important members of our society. Yep, I thought so. The Sioux Falls School District gathered Monday to recognize those who play such a critical role in the lives of your children. These are the individuals who give kids purpose and set them on a path to become leaders and succeed in life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy