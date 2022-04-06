ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Monroe County's COVID cases fall 13%; Pennsylvania cases plummet 10.8%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxS6v_0f0a9jqY00

Pennsylvania reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,778 new cases. That's down 10.8% from the previous week's tally of 4,234 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pennsylvania ranked 33rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 9.9% from the week before, with 195,963 cases reported. With 3.85% of the country's population, Pennsylvania had 1.93% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Monroe County reported 60 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 69 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 36,920 cases and 517 deaths.

Across Pennsylvania, cases fell in 43 counties, with the best declines in Allegheny County, with 361 cases from 483 a week earlier; in Philadelphia County, with 498 cases from 562; and in Berks County, with 67 cases from 114.

Pennsylvania ranked 13th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 84.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Pennsylvania reported administering another 46,967 vaccine doses, including 16,835 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 63,840 vaccine doses, including 20,542 first doses. In all, Pennsylvania reported it has administered 22,381,132 total doses.

Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Bradford County with 119 cases per 100,000 per week; Pike County with 82; and Susquehanna County with 79. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Philadelphia County, with 498 cases; Montgomery County, with 425 cases; and Allegheny County, with 361. Weekly case counts rose in 19 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Lehigh, Bradford and Somerset counties.

In Pennsylvania, 104 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 160 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,782,827 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 44,313 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,155,397 people have tested positive and 982,565 people have died.

Comments / 0

Related
The Manhattan Mercury

Riley County COVID cases fall to lowest point since June

Riley County’s weekly total of COVID cases has reached its lowest point since the first week of June 2021. The county identified 15 cases from March 6 to 12, according to a health department report released Wednesday. Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello said the last time the county had...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Monroe County, PA
Monroe County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Monroe County, PA
Health
Monroe County, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania road reopens after 73 vehicle pile-up

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes have reopened after a pile-up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon outside Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N […]
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania

Lancaster Online/LNP. March 22, 2022. Editorial: Taxpayers have the right to see online the expenses claimed by Pa. House members. As Sam Janesch and Brad Bumsted of the LNP Media Group’s watchdog publication The Caucus reported in Monday’s edition, six months after the Pennsylvania Senate took its historic step toward expense transparency — with senators’ expenses now posted online — “the House is nowhere close to making the same move.” Taxpayers still must file Right-to-Know Law requests — as The Caucus did to report the story — for most of the House’s financial information. “That process can take more than a month and still might produce heavily redacted or incomplete records,” Janesch and Bumsted noted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Axios

COVID cases, deaths falling nationwide

COVID cases and death rates from the coronavirus fell sharply across the country over the last week. But there could be trouble on the horizon. The big picture: The numbers continue a positive trend seen as pandemic restrictions were lifted and life returned to normal for many Americans. Yes, but:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cape Cod Times

New COVID cases continue to plummet, death rate declines

Hi folks — the weekend weather looks like a mixed bag, but warmer temperatures will prevail through a rainy Saturday and a partly sunny Sunday. In the news: New COVID-19 cases continue to plummet in Massachusetts, Curious Cape Cod visits a little-known state park in Harwich and a Cape Rotary Club sets up local and international fundraising for Ukraine. Have a great weekend! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)
HARWICH, MA
Stateline

Thieves Hit on a New Scam: Synthetic Identity Fraud

In fall 2020, 43-year-old Adam Arena and a dozen suspected co-conspirators were indicted in New York on charges of trying to swindle banks out of more than $1 million through a scheme known as “synthetic identity fraud.”. They combined real Social Security numbers with mismatched or phony names to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Foes Get Chance to Make Insurrection Case

Appeals court rules against voters seeking to label Cawthorn an insurrectionist. Georgia federal judge gives life to voters challenging Taylor Greene. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) from seeking reelection can join a court battle over the issue, a federal judge ruled, keeping alive their efforts to label her an insurrectionist...
GEORGIA STATE
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

1K+
Followers
372
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy