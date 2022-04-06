Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

The road to the 2022 Kentucky Derby rolls through Keeneland Race Course, Santa Anita Park and Aqueduct Racetrack this weekend with the Blue Grass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby and Wood Memorial. With less than five weeks remaining until the Kentucky Derby 2022 on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs, the Ken McPeek-trained Smile Happy is the favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds at 6-1. He is set to run in the Blue Grass Stakes 2022 on Saturday. The Richard Mandella-trained Forbidden Kingdom, who will run in the Santa Anita Derby 2022, is right behind him at 7-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO