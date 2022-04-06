Holt County Municipal Election Results

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surfside residents will go to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in a municipal election. Voters will decide the mayor’s race, commission seats, and several referendums. Click Here to view a sample ballot. One of the referendums deals with the town issuing obligation bonds to pay for moving overhead utility lines for electric and communications services underground. Another seeks to establish an annual salary for the mayor and commissioners and single health insurance benefit as provided to general employees by the town The polling location, at 9293 Harding Avenue, is open until 7 p.m.

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 24 DAYS AGO