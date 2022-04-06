Heart of Louisiana: NOLA Motorsports

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
On Wednesday, an F-16 fighter pilot ejected from his jet before it crashed into a wooded area near Ft. Polk in Louisiana, officials said, adding that no serious injuries were reported. According to Tech Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle, the jet belonged to the Oklahoma Air National Guard and was flown from...
Looking for some spicy crawdads around town? We have a list of restaurants and drive-thrus all across SWLA that have the best prices. Crawfish Fun Fact: I found this article that says the oldest fossil records show crawfish burrows in Australia from over 115 yeas ago. Crawfish farming didn't start to catch on until the 1960s and today Louisiana provides 70-90% of the crawfish consumed in the USA.
Louisiana's next threat of severe storms and tornadoes will likely start to materialize across the state later tonight. The showers and storms will move into and across the state during the nighttime hours and for many of us that will mean a stormy start for the drive into work and or school on Tuesday.
MONROE, La. — One person was killed and four others were injured early Saturday after a shooting at a Louisiana nightspot, authorities said. According to the Monroe Police Department, shots were fired at the Sippers Bar at about 2 a.m. CDT, KNOE-TV reported. Two of the victims are in...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
Meghan Sealy put her young son Jack in the car for a routine trip to Taco Casa and Target. The drive quickly turned from routine to terrifying. Meghan agreed to allow us to share her story hoping that it would serve as a warning for others. Meaghan said "I am...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
Buchanan County, Mo., court officials tell News 10 that Brandon Francisco -- the person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie -- has been denied bond for a second time after a hearing this morning.
When the time came for former Saints quarterback Drew Brees to switch careers, the future Hall of Famer made a smooth and easy transition into the broadcast booth and studio as a TV analyst. But the transition won't be as easy for Donaires Ordonez, a 50-year old Metairie father of...
Russell J. Ledet is a native of Lake Charles and over the weekend he broke the stereotype that many have been plagued with of being a young Black man from a certain part of the area with many obstacles facing them. In 2010 Russel was a security Guard of a Baton Rouge hospital, and now he can add the prestigious M.D, Ph.D., and MBA to his resume as he is now Dr. Russell J. Ledet. A married father of 2 can now better serve his community and be the influential person to so many others who have a doubt of their future.
NEW ORLEANS — A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in its wake in Texas is drifting into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center says the storm, which already caused at least four injuries in North Texas, could trigger “a regional severe weather outbreak,” and forecasters say the affected areas. There is a significant risk of high winds, with hail and strong tornadoes possible.
A flatbed driver was killed in Louisiana on Monday when a heavy load he was transporting on a trailer came loose and smashed into the trailer cab. Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 and Bayou Gauche Road, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop D, there will be a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint on Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight in Calcasieu Parish. The location of the checkpoint has not been disclosed. Police will be arresting impaired drivers and checking vehicles for unrestrained drivers and passengers.
We all joke about Louisiana roads having potholes big enough to swallow a Buick whole, but in truth, the reality isn't far off... I recently drove to Florida and back and our roads were by far the worse out of all of the states I drove through. If it's any consolation, they even have Morris Bart billboards in Alabama.
Is there a serial shooter or group behind dozens of interstate shootings in New Orleans? According to some news outlets, the answer is unfortunately "yes". In just barely over 12 months starting in January of 2021, more than 32 people have been shot while traveling on two interstate highways through New Orleans.
