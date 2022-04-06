ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri House wants to give experienced teachers a pay boost

By Emily Manley
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCjX4_0f0a8v9p00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Teachers in Missouri could be getting a raise if their school district enrolls in a program funded by the state.

The Show-Me State’s cash flow is at an all-time high. Back in January, Gov. Mike Parson sent lawmakers a $47 budget request in January during his State of the State address. While in representatives’ hands, the lower chamber has made some changes, including allocating more money to teachers.

“We’re the least funded K-12 [kindergarten through 12th grade] education by the state out of any state in the country,” said Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) on the floor Tuesday. “We do have among the lowest-paid teachers in the country in our state.”

Senators blame Missouri House for delay in state budget process

It’s budget time in the Missouri House. The overall spending plan is worth more than $46 billion. Tuesday, members spent more than eight hours debating several bills. A big chunk of time was spent on the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) budget.

“Why are school districts stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to determining whether they can fund school transportation or a slight bump in salary increases for their teachers and support staff or after-school programming,” said Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City).

The starting salary for teachers in the Show-Me State is $25,000, the lowest in the country and nearly 20% under the national average. During his State of the State, Parson asked lawmakers to increase pay to $38,000 for new educators.

“Fix the governor’s proposal because I think we did all agree it was flawed and actually created more problems than it fixed,” Merideth said.

DESE said last year there are roughly 4,000 teachers in the state the make between $25,000 and $35,000 annually.

Last week, Nurrenbern offered a proposal to the House Budget Committee to allocate the $21 million for raises to the Career Ladder program, giving raises to experienced teachers. The amendment had bipartisan support and was approved by the entire chamber Tuesday.

What’s next after sports betting bill approved by Missouri House

“In the process of discussing that we realized we already had a great model to help add some state money to maybe some of those teachers’ salaries through the Career Ladder,” said Rep. Scott Cupps (R-Shell Knob).

Cupps offered an amendment adding an additional $15.6 million to the program, sending nearly $37 million to the Career Ladder program. The last time lawmakers funded the initiative was in 2010.

“Career Ladder is good for our public schools because it gives teachers an incentive to spend more time with students,” Nurrenbern said.

Under the state statute, teachers who take professional credits, mentor students, or participate in extracurricular activities fall under the program.

Nurrenbern said there are 125 school districts out of the 518 in the state that will be moving to four-day weeks next year due to a lack of transportation and teachers.

“This is not money we are taking a risk with, we have the money,” Merideth said. “We’ve been trying to find ways to support transportation costs, well we have the money now, let’s do it.”

The amendment offered by Democrats to spend $214 to fully reimburse transportation was rejected.
A point of contention on the budget for DESE is language regarding COVID vaccines.

“If you have an event that’s open to the public and you take in taxpayer dollars, you cannot require a vaccine passport or inquire about the vaccination status or testing status of those people looking to attend the event,” said House budget chair Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage).

That addition was added to nearly all the budget bills, concerning some of what it means for events offered at schools.

“If a university had a concert on their campus and the artist required vaccines, they would have to pay back the funding on that venue,” said Rep. Betsy Fogle (D-Springfield). “If a daycare wanted to invite families in for a movie night and that daycare received state funds, they would have to pay back the state because they asked for a vaccine card.”

Trans youth stand up to Missouri lawmakers over health care

On the same day of debate in the House, the state’s budget office released that the net general revenue if up from $7.85 billion last year at this time to $8.29 billion currently.

House members also approved the governor’s request of giving all higher education universities and colleges a 5.3% funding increase.

Fogle offered an amendment, which was approved, allocated $20 million to cover childcare costs for small businesses and essential employees.

In the transportation budget, Smith said $2.4 million will fully fund the twice-daily Amtrak service that runs between St. Louis and Kansas City, known as the River Runner. The train was reduced to one trip a day back in January due to a lack of funding.

Within the public safety budget bill, $4.4 million is allocated for body cameras for the Missouri Capitol Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It also includes money for MSHP to buy a helicopter.

A provision offered by Smith to block state money from going to abortion facilities and their affiliates, like Planned Parenthood. Last month, Planned Parenthood, which has 11 facilities across the state, but the only location that offers abortion is in St. Louis, sued Missouri for similar language in the emergency supplemental budget bill.

One of the biggest differences between the governor’s proposal and the House’s version of the budget is how much money should be spent on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Parson recommended $3.2 billion to be spent in the next fiscal year, but Smith said he would rather take a “bite-sized piece” instead of spending it all in one year.

Fate of Kansas City man convicted of murder in hands of Missouri Supreme Court

“We have so much money we are sitting on right now,” Merideth said. “The governor’s proposals are thoughtful and more thoughtful than the work we’ve been able to do here.”

Senators are blaming representatives for not keeping the budget process on track. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) said he’s prepared to call a special session if need be if the budget isn’t passed by the time the session ends in May.

By law, the budget must be on the governor’s desk by May 6 at 6 p.m. Rowden said Senators won’t rush the process just to get it done. He also warned representatives that the upper chamber is ready to make big changes once the budget is in the Senate’s hands.

The House needs to give one final approval to the budget legislation, which could come later this week before it moves to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 3

Related
KOLR10 News

Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in 35 states, including Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Lawmakers around the country have proposed more than 230 anti-LGBTQ bills this year. That’s a record just three months in 2022. The Human Rights Campaign says 35 states have introduced these bills, including Missouri. OzarksFirst has been looking into what lawmakers are discussing in Jefferson City. Missouri has introduced 17 anti-LGBTQ bills this year, eight […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMOV

Missouri looks to legalize shrooms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are toying with legalizing psychedelic drugs. They held a public hearing on House Bill 2850. The proposal would allow people with certain medical conditions to use plant or fungus-based psychedelics. If passed, this would apply to people with dealing with PTSD, depression, or...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
FOX2Now

Top races: Results in the April 5 Missouri election

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many municipalities had races for mayor, and school board elections. They asked ballot questions and posed propositions about online sales taxes to voters Tuesday. FOX 2 is covering the hundreds of local races. This page has some of the races with the highest interest in the region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Caleb Rowden
KICK AM 1530

Warning for Missourians to Watch Out for this Destructive Worm

The word is that Missourians could see the return of an awful invasive worm this year. It looks like a combination of a hammerhead shark and a worm and it's really bad news. Credit to Only In Your State for this heads up. They warn of the hammerhead flatworm and Missouri is one of the hotspots that could see this vile creature this year. Inside Edition profiled these weird looking creatures and described the damage they potentially can do.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#State Of Missouri#State Of The State#The Missouri House
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans

Iowa lawmakers seem poised, with their latest effort to update the state’s popular but long-struggling bottle bill, to give everyone what they want. Everyone, that is, except consumers. What do consumers want? Most simply want the convenience of returning their empties to their grocery stores or nearby redemption centers. They also want to keep bottles […] The post Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy