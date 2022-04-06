ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Watson scores twice, Senators beat Canadiens 6-3

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B24In_0f0a8fHR00

MONTREAL (AP) — Austin Watson scored twice and the Ottawa Senators had three goals in the third period of a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Colin White also scored for Ottawa.

Anton Forsberg made 27 saves as the Sens downed the Habs for the first time this season.

Montreal’s Justin Barron scored his first NHL goal in his first game at the Bell Centre. Brendan Gallagher and Cole Caufield added goals, and Jake Allen made 26 saves.

Montreal (19-40-11) took an early lead when Gallagher tapped the puck in an open net. Ottawa challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the review found that Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub pushed Mike Hoffman onto Forsberg, getting the netminder out of his crease.

Watson tied it for Ottawa (26-37-6) at 15:20 of the first off a turnover by Corey Schueneman.

Stutzle and Barron exchanged goals in the second, with the 20-year-old Barron's shot from beyond the right faceoff circle beating Forsberg.

Ottawa regained their lead when Micheal Del Zotto, Mathieu Joseph and Tkachuk combined for a tic-tac-toe play that fooled Allen at 14:20 of the second. Montreal tied it back up after Forsberg couldn’t hold on to Caufield’s wrist shot with 3:35 remaining in the second period.

Ottawa took its third lead 29 seconds into the third period when Batherson deflected Josh Norris’ shot in front of the net on the power play. White gave Ottawa a two-goal cushion on a delayed Montreal penalty, and Watson added an empty-netter.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Nashville on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Play at New Jersey on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Austin Watson
Person
Mathieu Joseph
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Josh Norris
Person
Brendan Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Ottawa Senators#The Montreal Canadiens#Habs
NHL

Preview: Red Wings look to bring high level of urgency against Jets

Wednesday's matchup marks second and final meeting between Detroit and Winnipeg this season. After an impressive win against Boston on Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings will face the Winnipeg Jets less than 24 hours later to conclude the second half of a midweek back-to-back. Wednesday's puck drop from Canada Life Centre is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Likeliest Canadiens UFAs to Re-Sign with Habs in 2022 Offseason

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes may have delivered a 2022 trade deadline master class. But he far from cleaned house in terms of all his pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs). Several still remain on the roster, meaning he was unable to get anything for them. So, the Canadiens can...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
FOX Sports

New Jersey plays Montreal on 3-game home slide

Montreal Canadiens (19-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-40-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts Montreal looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Devils are 15-24-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Hockeytown rookies among NHL's best

It hasn't been an easy season for the Detroit Red Wings, but the future looks bright in Hockeytown. In an NHL rookie class headlined by an impressive list of players, the Red Wings boast a pair of first-year skaters who are establishing themselves among the best in the league. Heading...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Columbus after Gagner's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (33-33-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-34-9, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Sam Gagner scored two goals in the Red Wings' 3-1 win over the Jets. The Red Wings are 18-17-4 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Four different players score in Flyers win at Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Kevin Connauton, Owen Tippett and Noah Cates scored in Philadelphia’s three-goal second period and the Flyers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Thursday night for their second straight road win. Travis Konecny added a goal in the third period, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (20-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-19-6, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Montreal. He's fifth in the league with 97 points, scoring 56 goals and totaling 41 assists. The Maple Leafs are 26-10-3 against Eastern Conference...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Move Along

Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

New York Rangers blank Penguins as Igor Shesterkin dominates

The New York Rangers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last time in the regular season. Penguins captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby was one of three Pittsburgh players who missed the came due to non-Covid related illness. Defenseman John Marino and forward Radim Zohorna were the other two.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy