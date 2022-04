DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View University on Thursday named Dr. Rachelle Keck the school's next president. Currently the president of Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Keck is an Iowa native who has graduated from Wartburg College, the University of Iowa and Drake University. She holds a Bachelor's in Psychology, a Juris Doctorate and Doctor of Philosophy in Education.

